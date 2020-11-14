RUSSILLO, JOAN (Anthony)
76, formally of Cranston, passed away at Riverview Health Care Community, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Vincenzo Russillo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Cecile (Duffy) Anthony. Joan was a jewelry worker.
She was the beloved mother of Lisa Lenahan, Teresa Feucht and Angela Russillo. She is survived by 4 grandchildren Tiffany, Jerson, Chelsea and Rebecca and 2 great grandchildren, Daniel and Gabriel and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Her funeral will be Monday, November 16 at 9 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in Praise Tabernacle Church, 330 Park Ave, Cranston, RI 02910. Social distancing will be observed, masks must be worn. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's memory to the church.
