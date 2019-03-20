TABER, JOAN S.

86, formerly of Barrington passed away March 18, 2019 in hospice care at St. Elizabeth's Green House Home, East Greenwich, RI. Born in Woonsocket, RI to Harry and Thelma Schlosser, Joan was a devoted wife to Jeffery D Taber for 65 years until his passing last year. She was a loving mother to her five children, devoted grandmother to eight grandchildren and great-grandmother to four great grandchildren.

Joan graduated from Wheeler School and attended Pembroke College at Brown University. While raising her family in Barrington she served a variety of the town's civic organizations and institutions. Joan taught preschool at St. Johns Day School for many years, was a vestry member at St. John's Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered at Encore clothing boutique. At Barrington YMCA Joan was a summer camp director and served as an officer for Barrington Junior Women's Club. She enjoyed tennis and had a talent for needlework producing many creative pieces over the years.

Joan is survived by children Doug, Greg, Scott, Ann and their families and is predeceased by husband Jeff, son Mark and sister Bette Baker.

A Memorial Service will be held 9:30 Monday March 25 at St. John's Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, RI. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Jeffery Taber Scholarship Fund, St Andrews School, Barrington, RI. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019