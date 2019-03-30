The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
View Map
Joan Shovelton Obituary
SHOVELTON, JOAN
84, of, "Harborview", Pawtucket Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Shovelton. She is survived by a son, Brian A. Shovelton of Riverside.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
