SHOVELTON, JOAN
84, of, "Harborview", Pawtucket Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Shovelton. She is survived by a son, Brian A. Shovelton of Riverside.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019