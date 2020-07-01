Joan T. (Gaudreau) Pezzuco
PEZZUCO, JOAN T. (GAUDREAU)
88, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Pezzuco, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Elvie (Shattuck) Gaudreau and Henri Gaudreau.
Joan is survived by her loving daughters, Robin Carlone and her husband Tony of Johnston and Denise Livoli and her husband Paul of Cranston: 5 cherished grandchildren, Ashley Crozier, Stefan Petrella, Jonathan Carlone, Aaron Petrella and Isabella Livoli as well as 3 great grandchildren, Chace and Kennedy Crozier, Aurora Petrella.
Joan worked for many years at Brown & Sharpe as a Manager. Her hobbies included scrap booking and baking which she was known for her apple pie and blueberry cake. She will always be remembered as "Mema" to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and close friends.
Her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
