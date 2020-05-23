|
Benoit, Joana (Pambuku) P.
88 of Providence, RI died Monday, May 3, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late M/M Lazar and Aphrodite (Gheka) Pambuku. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Benoit. Joana work for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail processor before her retirement. She leaves her loving son Luke Benoit and her brother Elea Pambuku and his wife Eileen Pambuku and their sons Elea Pambuku and Steven Pambuku. She was the sister of the late Anastasia Pambuku. Joana's funeral service will be delayed because of the Corona Virus Crisis, and we will announce arrangements from a funeral when the time becomes possible. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020