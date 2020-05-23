Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joana Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joana P. (Pambuku) Benoit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joana P. (Pambuku) Benoit Obituary
Benoit, Joana (Pambuku) P.
88 of Providence, RI died Monday, May 3, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late M/M Lazar and Aphrodite (Gheka) Pambuku. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Benoit. Joana work for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail processor before her retirement. She leaves her loving son Luke Benoit and her brother Elea Pambuku and his wife Eileen Pambuku and their sons Elea Pambuku and Steven Pambuku. She was the sister of the late Anastasia Pambuku. Joana's funeral service will be delayed because of the Corona Virus Crisis, and we will announce arrangements from a funeral when the time becomes possible. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -