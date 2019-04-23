Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Highland St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Joann C. (Scolavino) Gobin

Joann C. (Scolavino) Gobin Obituary
GOBIN, JOANN C. (SCOLAVINO)
72, of Parker St., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 29, 1946 in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Leonora (Senerchia) Scolavino.
Joann was the Finance Clerk for the Town of West Warwick before retiring in 2006. She spent her retirement years as a dedicated mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina M. Messier of West Warwick; a brother, Anthony J. Scolavino and his wife Kathleen of East Greenwich and her beloved grandson whom she adored, Aiden Messier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 am in SS. Peter & Paul Church, Highland St., West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
