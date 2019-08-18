|
|
COLLINS , JoANN (PROTO)
66 of Kickemuit Avenue passed away on August 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was the wife of Charles E. Collins III.
Born Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Moran) Proto. She was the mother of Charles E. Collins IV of Bristol and sister of Noreen Bonsanti of Bristol, Bernice Pezzullo of Bristol, Patricia Ernst of Riverside, Ann Maria Orefice of Bristol and the late Sylvia Dabney and Lois Proto.
Mrs. Collins was a graduate of Bristol High School and the Fall River School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse at the Rhode Island Veterans Home for 32 years before retiring. JoAnn was an avid runner, placing 4th in the 1982 Ocean State Marathon.
Her funeral services will be held Thursday August 22nd,8:30 AM from the George Lima Funeral Home 367 High Street with a Celebration of the Office, 9:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 339 Hope Street. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground.
Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to: Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904.
www.limafh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2019