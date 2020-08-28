1/1
Joann (Dilorenzo) Fede
FEDE, JOANN (DILORENZO)
58, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of Nicholas A. Fede. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anita (Lanzi) DiLorenzo.
JoAnn was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mentor, confidant, and most importantly, a selfless, strong Mother. Throughout her life, JoAnn overcame many physical obstacles and was an inspiration to all of those she touched. JoAnn's aura and determination were infectious, and she made everyone around her better.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Nicholas, Jr. and James; a daughter, Jenna; a sister, Anita Hall and her husband, Gregg; a brother, Frank Santo and his wife, Donna; and many nieces and nephews, many of those not blood relation, whom she cared for like her own children.
A visitation will be held Sunday August 30, 2020 from 3-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45246 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445 will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
