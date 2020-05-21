The Providence Journal Obituaries
Joanne (Marano) Coletta

Joanne (Marano) Coletta Obituary
COLETTA, JOANNE (MARANO)
61, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charlie Coletta for 37 wonderful and blessed years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Gilda (Lancia) Marano.
She valiantly fought cancer for 5 years, where she miraculously kept beating all odds with prayer and study of her Bible. Cherished by family and friends, she had a vibrant personality filling the room with joy through her laughter and endearing smile. She poured love, compassion, and kindness into the hearts of many.
Besides her husband, Joanne was the loving mother of Michael Coletta of Cranston, Matthew Coletta and his wife Jaime of Warwick, and Nicole Coletta of North Providence; cherished grandmother of Lucia Coletta; dear sister of Cheryl Marano of Cranston.
Her funeral arrangements will be private due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020
