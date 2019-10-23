|
|
DeCRISTOFARO, JOANNE (Cianci)
77, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. DeCristofaro, Sr. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Petteruti) Cianci. Mrs. DeCristofaro was the tax collector for the Town of North Providence. She was the beloved mother of Lawrence E. DeCristofaro, Jr., Edward N. DeCristofaro and Gregory J. DeCristofaro; grandmother of Lawrence E. DeCristofaro, III. She was the sister of the late Orlando Cianci.
Her funeral will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at 8:45 am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue, (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support the Department of Rheumatology. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "In Memory of Joanne DeCristofaro" in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019