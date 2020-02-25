|
66, of Atlanta, GA, and formerly East Greenwich, RI, passed away on February 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. Pastor Kathleen Macedo will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 8 PM on Friday, February 28, at the Avery Storti Funeral Home.
Joanne was born to Archie and Dottie (Yanyar) Blankenship on May 28, 1953, in Warwick, RI. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas E. Freeman; sons Jacob Freeman and wife Jamie of Long Island, NY, Michael Freeman of Narragansett, RI, John Freeman and wife Charlotte of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Molly, Thomas and Matthew Freeman; and sisters, Kathleen Macedo and husband Robert, Diane Ambrose and husband Thomas. She graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1971. She earned a BS in nutrition from New York University in 1977, graduating at the top of her class. She was a loving mother, steadfast friend and doting grandmother. Joanne fought type 1 diabetes her whole life and finally succumbed to the disease. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For guest book and condolences visit averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020