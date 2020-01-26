Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Avenue (Rte. 44)
Greenville, RI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Avenue (Rte. 44)
Greenville, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Atwood Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Rotondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. (Kabbas) Rotondo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne M. (Kabbas) Rotondo Obituary
ROTONDO, JOANNE M. (Kabbas)
80, died Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late James F. Rotondo, Sr., daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (Antonelli) Kabbas, and step-daughter of the late Mary (LaHood) Kabbas. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the moments they spent together. She was the beloved mother of James F. Rotondo, Jr. (Roseann) with whom she resided, and Donna M. Riess (Thomas); grandmother of Kristen Rotondo, and James F. Rotondo, III; sister of Victoria Papa, and the late Albert and Anthony Kabbas.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue (Rte. 44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Atwood Ave. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Information and condolences visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -