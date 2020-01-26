|
ROTONDO, JOANNE M. (Kabbas)
80, died Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late James F. Rotondo, Sr., daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (Antonelli) Kabbas, and step-daughter of the late Mary (LaHood) Kabbas. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the moments they spent together. She was the beloved mother of James F. Rotondo, Jr. (Roseann) with whom she resided, and Donna M. Riess (Thomas); grandmother of Kristen Rotondo, and James F. Rotondo, III; sister of Victoria Papa, and the late Albert and Anthony Kabbas.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue (Rte. 44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Atwood Ave. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 5-8 PM. Information and condolences visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020