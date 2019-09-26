|
ANGIOLILLI, JOANNE P. "BABA" (STRZEPEK)
101, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred C. Angiolilli, mother of the late Sharon H. Russi and Alfred Angiolilli, grandmother of Amy B. (Russi) Ng (Dr. Thomas Ng), Renee (Russi) Moussally (Fred), Scott Angiolilli (Mary) and Todd Angiolilli (Sandy) and the late Randy J. Russi.
Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Joseph Church, North Scituate. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
