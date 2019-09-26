Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
North Scituate, RI
Joanne P. "Baba" (Strzepek) Angiolilli


1918 - 2019
Joanne P. "Baba" (Strzepek) Angiolilli Obituary
ANGIOLILLI, JOANNE P. "BABA" (STRZEPEK)
101, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred C. Angiolilli, mother of the late Sharon H. Russi and Alfred Angiolilli, grandmother of Amy B. (Russi) Ng (Dr. Thomas Ng), Renee (Russi) Moussally (Fred), Scott Angiolilli (Mary) and Todd Angiolilli (Sandy) and the late Randy J. Russi.
Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Joseph Church, North Scituate. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
