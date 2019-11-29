|
|
SPIRES-FAY, JOANNE P.
passed away peacefully at her home in West Warwick on November 27, 2019, with her son and his wife by her side.
She was born to the late Peter and Calliope Spires on June 17, 1947 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is survived by her son, James P. Fay, and his wife, Melissa Martinez, as well as her sisters, Debby Culotta and Andrea Palmieri. Joanne was predeceased by her loving husband, James "Mickey" Fay in 2004.
She valued her Greek Orthodox culture, but lived an unorthodox life. As a young woman, she hitchhiked to Key West in search of adventure. She loved the ocean and the open water, cooked on fishing boats, and made friends with a cast of characters. She took pride in her work ethic and autonomy.
Joanne lived in Key West for over ten years, where she married her husband in 1982, before returning to Rhode Island to raise their son. She was a tough but loving mother, and took great pride in his accomplishments and independence, a result of her hard work and the sacrifices she made for him. He was her greatest joy.
She cherished her home and her large yard, where she tended to her garden. She loved to cook, especially Greek family recipes. She was grateful for her good fortunes, and always had a great sense of humor. "I lived a full life," she said, "it was good, and I did all the things I wanted to do."
Viewing hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by services at 2:00 p.m. www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2019