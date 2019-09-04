|
REZOSKI, JOANNE (BELMONTE),
74, of Narragansett formerly of Marlborough, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Anthony C. Rezoski, Jr. for over 51 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Peter, Sr. and Natalie (Izzo) Belmonte.
She received an Associate Degree from Bryant College, worked as a temporary office worker for various companies and volunteered for many causes after raising her children.
Joanne enjoyed entertaining friends and family and was known for her homemade meatballs and her fresh blueberry pies. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and was devoted to caring for her parents and in-laws through their illnesses.
Besides her husband, she leaves her two children, Lisa Stevenson and her husband Dave of Meriden, CT and David Rezoski and his wife Mardi of Duvall, WA; a brother Peter Belmonte, Jr., and four grandchildren, Brandon and Brooke Lathe, Maia and Emme Rezoski.
Visiting Hours Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30am-12:30pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, - SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 State Street, #200, Providence, RI 02908 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019