SILVA, JOAO "JOHN" NACIMIENTO
Joao "John" Nacimiento Silva age 88 entered into peaceful rest on Thursday July 23, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Jose and Jonna Silva. His siblings Pedro, Emilia, Nicholas, Belmiro Silva, and Virginia Pina and Bea Fonseca predeceased him. He is also survived by cousins Emilia Lopes (RI) and Everett Carvalho (RI) with whom he was raised. John Nacimiento Silva also lovingly known as "Popcorn" was the husband of Joyce Bourne Silva for 64 years. Father to Dr John Silva and Natalie Lujan-Silva (CA), Joanne Silva – Njoku (RI) and Rev. Dr. Judith Silva, (PA). Grandfather to Martin Joo, Evangeline Matisse, Alejandra Xochitl Silva and Ugonna Watson Njoku. Popcorn grew up in Fox Point and was honored by the Boys Club there. He graduated from Hope High School and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. While in the Army, he was in the Special Services entertaining the troops as a boxer. Following his discharge, he worked at Hoescht Chemical for 38 years. Upon retirement he remained active serving as a Deacon with the First Church of God Peace Dale, RI under the ministerial guidance of Rev. Wallace Hazard. He modeled great faith and service and was a deeply spiritual, humble and prayerful man. His smile could light up any room and he was a caring, compassionate man always concerned about the well-being of his family, friends and community. A private family burial will take place at New Fernwood Cemetery, West Kingston, RI. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fox Point Boys and Girls Club, 90 Ives Street, Providence RI 02906. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.