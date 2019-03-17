Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
CONDINHO, JOAQUIM P. "JACK"
76 of Riverside, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Elizabeth Branco Condinho.
Born in Alentejo, Portugal he was the son of the late Francisco and Deolinda (Palma) Condinho. Jack was the co-owner of J & J Bumpers before he retired. He was a member of the Shed Dinner Club and enjoyed wine making, gardening and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife he leaves two children, Marina Condinho Wurl and her husband Gregory of Mattapoisett, and Delmar B. Condinho of East Providence, two grandchildren, Sienna and Alexander and one sister, Bendita Ponte of East Providence.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice or Hasbro Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
