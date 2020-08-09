1/1
Joaquin V. "Jack" Cipriano
1939 - 2020
CIPRIANO, JOAQUIN "JACK" V.
age 80, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Evaristo F. and Mary C. (Aguiar) Cipriano.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A machinist at Electric Boat, he retired in 1996. Jack loved spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing and clamming, gardening, or cycling. An avid and competitive ping pong player, he was ranked in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts and held membership in the Rhode Island Table Tennis Association.
Jack is survived by his two sons: Paul M. Cipriano and his wife Davina of Oakdale, CA and Jeffrey E. Cipriano and his wife Nicole of Bangkok, Thailand; three grandchildren: Zoe Cipriano, Austin Cipriano, and Taylor Cipriano; four sisters: Grace A. Cipriano of CT, Rosemary T. Eaton of VA, Alice C. George of VA, and Linda C. Hawkins of NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions, his burial at R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886-2213, http://www.cancer.org.
Memories and condolences may be left for Jack's family at carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
