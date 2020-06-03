Joaquina Fernandes Galego
GALEGO, JOAQUINA FERNANDES
88, of East Providence, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital in Providence.
She was the wife of the late Alvaro Pereira Galego.
Born in Aljustrel, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Inacio and Maria (Guerreiro) Fernandes.
"Jackie" was a seamstress for Helene's Bridal Shop and La Bottega for over 25 years. Always a jovial spirit, Jackie exhibited kindness and generosity that knew no bounds. She enjoyed travel, gardening, watching movies and spending time with family. She was a caring and loving person to all.
Jackie is survived by her son, Michael F. Galego of East Providence and his girlfriend Holly Guernon of North Smithfield and also two brothers, Silvestre Fernandes of Pawtucket and Inacio Fernandes and his wife Maria Estrela of Faro, Portugal. She was the sister of the late Maria da Palma of East Providence and Delmira Coelho of Faro, Portugal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Saint Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
June 2, 2020
Treasured Tribute Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Ventrone
