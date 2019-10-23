Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
645 Hartford Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodie DiLucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodie Lynne DiLucia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodie Lynne DiLucia Obituary
DiLUCIA, JODIE LYNNE
48, of Celestia Avenue, Cranston passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2019.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Joseph DiLucia and the late Barbara (Tutalo) DiLucia.
Jodie was the sister of Jessica Sylvester and her husband James. She was also the aunt of James and Jacob and niece of Paula and Billy Tutalo.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jodie's memory to West Bay RI, 158 Knight Street, Warwick, RI 02886. www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Romano Funeral Home
Download Now