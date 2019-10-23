|
|
DiLUCIA, JODIE LYNNE
48, of Celestia Avenue, Cranston passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2019.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Joseph DiLucia and the late Barbara (Tutalo) DiLucia.
Jodie was the sister of Jessica Sylvester and her husband James. She was also the aunt of James and Jacob and niece of Paula and Billy Tutalo.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jodie's memory to West Bay RI, 158 Knight Street, Warwick, RI 02886. www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019