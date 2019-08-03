Home

Rabbi Joel H. Zaiman

Zaiman, Rabbi Joel H.
Rabbi Joel H. Zaiman, of Baltimore, passed away on July 31, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Ann Zaiman (nee Shanok), children, Rabbi Elana Zaiman (Seth Rosenbloom), Sarina (Stuart) Davis, Ari (Heller) Zaiman, siblings, Dr. Gail (Rabbi Shelly) Dorph, Dr. Fredelle (Dr. Steven) Spiegel, and grandchildren, Gabriel Rosenbloom, Mikayla, Adiel, Ziva, and Liam Davis, and Zachary, Aaron, and Clara Zaiman. Rabbi Zaiman was predeceased by his parents, Rabbi Solomon and Ruth Zaiman, a son, Rafael Zaiman, and a brother-in-law, Charles Ivan Shanok.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please check the website below for shiva details.
www.sollevinson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
