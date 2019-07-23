The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Johanna Cipriano Obituary
CIPRIANO, JOHANNA
80, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony and Felicia (Mondato) Cipriano. Johanna was a receptionist at Janey, Montgomery & Scott in Providence many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving daughter Johanna DiSano and her husband Carl of West Warwick, her cherished granddaughter Felicia DiSano of West Warwick and her brother Anthony Cipriano of North Providence. She was also the sister of the late Millie, Henry and Michael Cipriano and Eleanora Lombardi.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday 5-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
