BACCAIRE, JOHN A.
78, of Hope, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was married to the love of his life Jacqueline (Ryan) Baccaire for 54 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Emma (Lanni) Baccaire. John was one of ten children and is survived by his sisters Janet Gabriel, Diane Zira, and brother Richard Baccaire. He was predeceased by brothers Harry Jr., Raymond, Ido, David, and sisters Emily and Shirley. John was the beloved father of Kimberly, Jeanne (Natale), and Toni (Iannotti) and grandfather of USMC Lance Corporal Ryan Kennedy who predeceased him.
A second generation crane operator, John was the Owner and Operator of Coventry Building Wrecking Company Inc. John started his career working alongside his father, and later built his own business spanning over forty years. During that time, his skills as an operator were responsible for changing the skylines and landscapes around the State of Rhode Island. John was highly respected in his field. Known as a man of impeccable character, John was often called upon to assist agencies during times of emergency, most notably, volunteering his services to the Station Night Club Fire. His actions were recognized by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's Office, who awarded him with an Honorary Membership. John will be remembered for his extreme acts of kindness, passion for his work and family. John was also known for his incredible sense of humor. He loved to make those around him laugh, with endless jokes and uncanny impersonations. John often combined his love of family with travel, and made life time memories with his wife and daughters around the world. He will forever be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and all around wonderful friend to all who knew him.
Visiting hours, while observing current social distance restrictions, will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:15 AM in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in SS Peter & Paul Church, 48 Highland St., West Warwick. Entombment in the Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. iannottifh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to the Station Fire Memorial Foundation (501)(c)(3), 78 Wilbur Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 (Sfmf2003@gmail.com). iannottifh.com
78, of Hope, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was married to the love of his life Jacqueline (Ryan) Baccaire for 54 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Emma (Lanni) Baccaire. John was one of ten children and is survived by his sisters Janet Gabriel, Diane Zira, and brother Richard Baccaire. He was predeceased by brothers Harry Jr., Raymond, Ido, David, and sisters Emily and Shirley. John was the beloved father of Kimberly, Jeanne (Natale), and Toni (Iannotti) and grandfather of USMC Lance Corporal Ryan Kennedy who predeceased him.
A second generation crane operator, John was the Owner and Operator of Coventry Building Wrecking Company Inc. John started his career working alongside his father, and later built his own business spanning over forty years. During that time, his skills as an operator were responsible for changing the skylines and landscapes around the State of Rhode Island. John was highly respected in his field. Known as a man of impeccable character, John was often called upon to assist agencies during times of emergency, most notably, volunteering his services to the Station Night Club Fire. His actions were recognized by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's Office, who awarded him with an Honorary Membership. John will be remembered for his extreme acts of kindness, passion for his work and family. John was also known for his incredible sense of humor. He loved to make those around him laugh, with endless jokes and uncanny impersonations. John often combined his love of family with travel, and made life time memories with his wife and daughters around the world. He will forever be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and all around wonderful friend to all who knew him.
Visiting hours, while observing current social distance restrictions, will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:15 AM in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in SS Peter & Paul Church, 48 Highland St., West Warwick. Entombment in the Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. iannottifh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to the Station Fire Memorial Foundation (501)(c)(3), 78 Wilbur Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 (Sfmf2003@gmail.com). iannottifh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.