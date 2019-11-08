|
Bergantini, John A.,
97, of Narragansett, died Tuesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Daler) Bergantini and the late Eva Santoro.
Born in Sant'anatolia Di Narco (Perugia) Italy, he was a son of the late Nicola and Angelina (Bassetti) Bergantini.
John served our country proudly during WWII in the United States Navy, in the South Pacific aboard the Battleship USS Colorado. He then went on to work at Atlas Chain Company for 41 years, working as the superintendent for 30 years, before retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the Providence Jewelers Association, a member of the Knights of Columbus - Dillon Council VFW 1011, was a Fleet Captain at the East Greenwich Yacht Club, a past commander of the Greenwich Bay Power Squadron, and past president of the Olyneyville Anglers. In his spare time he enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing.
Besides his wife Ruth, he leaves a daughter, Carol Lippert and her husband Lee of Palo Alto, CA, a son Jack Bergantini and his wife Carol of Charlestown, three grandchildren, Greg, Kurt, and Jeremy, and his brother, Arthur Bergantini. He was the brother of the late Albert Bergantini and Vincenza (Jean) Scarpellino.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:00 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2019