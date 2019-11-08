Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Road
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bergantini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Bergantini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Bergantini Obituary
Bergantini, John A.,
97, of Narragansett, died Tuesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Daler) Bergantini and the late Eva Santoro.
Born in Sant'anatolia Di Narco (Perugia) Italy, he was a son of the late Nicola and Angelina (Bassetti) Bergantini.
John served our country proudly during WWII in the United States Navy, in the South Pacific aboard the Battleship USS Colorado. He then went on to work at Atlas Chain Company for 41 years, working as the superintendent for 30 years, before retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the Providence Jewelers Association, a member of the Knights of Columbus - Dillon Council VFW 1011, was a Fleet Captain at the East Greenwich Yacht Club, a past commander of the Greenwich Bay Power Squadron, and past president of the Olyneyville Anglers. In his spare time he enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing.
Besides his wife Ruth, he leaves a daughter, Carol Lippert and her husband Lee of Palo Alto, CA, a son Jack Bergantini and his wife Carol of Charlestown, three grandchildren, Greg, Kurt, and Jeremy, and his brother, Arthur Bergantini. He was the brother of the late Albert Bergantini and Vincenza (Jean) Scarpellino.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:00 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -