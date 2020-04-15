|
Buonanno, John A.
71, of Bristol RI passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 3. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Anthony and Providenza (Pirri) Buonanno. He was the devoted husband of Debra (Hutchison) Buonanno for 39 years. He leaves his daughter, Morgan Gallagher (Jarred) of Attleboro, MA; his daughter, Alex Baird (Samuel) of Richlands, NC; and, his son, John Buonanno Jr. (Kayla) of Columbia City, IN. He was the beloved Pepa of six grandchildren: Avery, Gianna, John, Piper, Luke, and Sadie.
John was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1967. He received a BS in Industrial Engineering from Roger Williams University. He was an engineer at Elmwood Sensors for 11 years and a Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Johnson & Johnson for over 33 years. He took great pride in his career. He was known for his analytical problem-solving skills, and the mentoring relationships he established with young engineers.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, doing projects around the house, and traveling. He had a passion for cooking and loved to share his dishes with family and friends. John experienced great joy in doing for others. He will always be known for his selfless actions, a love for his family, and an infectious belly laugh.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit Smith Funeral & Memorial Services' website, https://www.wjsmithfh.com/, for online condolences. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Donations may be made online at https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020