Buonanno, John A.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to a service to honor the life of John A. Buonanno of Bristol, RI. The service will be held Thursday, July 16th from 4-7pm at Smith Funeral & Memorial Services. 8 Schoolhouse Rd, Warren, RI 02885. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Donations may be made online at www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission
Complete obituary at www.wjsmith.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.