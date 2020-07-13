1/1
John A. Buonanno
Buonanno, John A.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to a service to honor the life of John A. Buonanno of Bristol, RI. The service will be held Thursday, July 16th from 4-7pm at Smith Funeral & Memorial Services. 8 Schoolhouse Rd, Warren, RI 02885. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Donations may be made online at www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission.
Complete obituary at www.wjsmith.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
