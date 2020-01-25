Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Taunton Avenue.
John A. Cabral Obituary
Cabral, John A.
59, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maria N. (Garcia) Cabral to whom he was married for 39 years. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, he was a son of the late Antonio and Maria Gloria (Amaral) Cabral. John was a plasterer and a member of the "Plasterers & Cement Masons local 40 " before retiring due to his disability. Besides his wife, he leaves one daughter, Shannon Lynn Cabral of East Providence, one brother José Cabral of Warwick, one granddaughter, Mackenzie Cabral Chandler and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late John A. Cabral and the brother of the late Mario Cabral. His funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Taunton Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 5-8. www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
