John A. Chianese
Chianese, John A.
John A. Chianese, age 88, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Elmhurst Extended Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center due to COVID related illness. He was the husband of the late Anita (Cipolla) Chianese to whom he was married for 40 years.
Born in Barrington a son of the late John and Victoria (Carnevale) Chianese, he was a resident of Providence for the past 63 years.
A graduate of Barrington High School, Class of 1950 he worked in food service for First National Stores and more recently at Butler Hospital in dietary services. He was a communicant of The Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Providence.
He is survived by one daughter, Cheryl L. Chianese of North Providence; one son, David J. Chianese of Providence, with whom he lived; one brother, Joseph Chianese and his wife Anna of Barrington and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frank Chianese, Angelo Chianese, Anthony Chianese and Anna Salvo.
Services will be private for the family. Contributions in his honor may be made to Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915. To leave a note of condolence, www.wilbur-romano.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
