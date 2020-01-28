|
CROUCH, JOHN A.
64, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gail R. (DiMartino) Crouch. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was a son of the late Alan A. and Dorothy D. (Miller) Crouch. Mr. Crouch was a teacher and principal in North Kingstown for many years. He was also the Past President and Co-Founder of North Kingstown Players, and a member of the Community Theater. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Vincent Crouch and his wife, Danielle of Hampstead, NH, and Kayla Breese and her husband, Matthew; three grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Breese, and Isabella Charlebois. He is predeceased by his brother, James A. Crouch.
His funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Breast Health Services, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Read 1 Wing, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated. Information and condolences at FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020