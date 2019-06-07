|
FALCO, JOHN A.
76, an award-winning artist and illustrator, of Cranston, passed away on May 28, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Lee (Ross) Falco for 50 years and his beloved cat B.B. King. John was the son of the late John and Candida (Tundis) Falco and was brother of the late Pasco and Donald Falco, Dolores Branca, and Sylvia Rossi. He is also survived by his niece and nephew Gail Herrera and Steve Falco both of California, and his sister-in-law Suzanne Ross Walker and her husband Paul Walker of Greenville.
His funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019