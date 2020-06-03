John A. Florio
FLORIO, JOHN A.,
80, passed away on May 30, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Amelia (Dionisi) Florio; father of Jeffrey A. Florio and his companion Krista Dieckamp, and Lauren A. Florio and her partner Andrea Aiello; brother of Anthony Florio and the late Frank Florio and Robert "Nails" Florio; and former husband of the late Anita Marie (Henderson) Florio.
As a child, John was raised and lived on Cedar Street in the Federal Hill area of Providence. John had served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed primarily in Germany. Upon returning home, John worked as a model maker in the jewelry industry before retiring. John spent time at his local VFW hall. He enjoyed the company of his dogs, most recently his former companion Turbo. He will always be remembered by his great sense of humor.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Providence Animal Care & Control Center at www.friendsofpaccc.org.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
