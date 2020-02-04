|
|
LAURINO, JOHN A.
of North Providence, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Eremita) Laurino for 57 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John Laurino and Lucy (Zambucco) Laurino. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children, John M. Laurino and Karen M. Laurino -Fuzek, both of Johnston. He was the proud grandfather of Anthony M. Fuzek and Marissa M. (Laurino) Rocchio and her husband, Francesco and great-grandfather to Luca Rocchio. John was the brother of Lucille Garland (Carl) and the late Joann Drake and Sabina Arroyo.
John was employed as Project Manager with Gilbane Building Company for 45 years, having retired in 2011. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020