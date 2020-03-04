|
|
LONARDO, JOHN A.
82, passed away February 28, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the father of David A. and Glen Lonardo. Brother of Audrey Lanna, Carol Masello, Barbara Jenison and the late Anthony Lonardo. His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "Woodlawn" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston. Visitation, Thursday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020