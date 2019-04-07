MARSHALL, JOHN A.

71, of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at RI Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.

John was the beloved husband of the late Andrea (Jordan) Marshall for 38 years. Mr. Marshall worked in Finance for many years for companies including Texas Instruments and Delta Dental of RI until his recent retirement. John was also an active member of the Narragansett Lions Club, who always enjoyed volunteering annually at their Blessing of the Fleet event. He was a proud US Marine Corps veteran serving multiple tours during the Vietnam War.

John is survived by his loving children, John P. Marshall and his wife Marianne of Narragansett, and Heather Marshall and her husband Laird Riddell of Santa Barbara, CA. He was the cherished brother of Nancy Kight of GA, and Paul Marshall of North Kingstown.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME -SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A) Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. All are encouraged to attend the burial ceremony with full military honors held on Saturday, April 13th, at 10:30 a.m. in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Semper Fi Foundation, https://semperfifund.org/donate/. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary