MATTESINI, JOHN A., III
34, of Cranston, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Montanaro) Mattesini.
Born in Morton, PA he was a son of John A., Jr. and Rosemary J. (Edwards) Mattesini.
John served in the US Navy and was working as a supervisor for AM Source.
John was a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed fixing and building cars. He was a history enthusiast and was an avid pool player.
Besides his wife and parents, he leaves his two children, Anthony J. and Audrina A. Mattesini; five siblings, Stephanie Fullmer, Andrea Kimes, Laura Klina, Leanne Bohdanowicz and Matthew Mattesini; and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his best friend and "brother", Ralphie Montanaro and his cat Mr. Bubbles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be private.
VISITING HOURS Friday 5-8pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 85 Chester Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 or www.gofundme.com/f/johnmattesini.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019