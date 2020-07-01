John A. Parente
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARENTE, JOHN A.
87, of Whitehall Drive, Warwick, passed away at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Patricia A. (Ambrosia) Parente. Born in Providence, John was a son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Parente) Parente.
John was a graduate of West Warwick High School Class of 1951. After graduation, John enlisted into the US Army where he served his country in Korea for two years. He then worked as a Buyer for Almacs Grocery Stores where he retired after 35 years. John was also a Charter Boat Captain out of the port of Galilee for five decades.
John is survived by his children; John A. Parente Jr. and his wife Kimberly of MA, Christopher C. Parente and his wife Kimberly, of South Kingstown, and Pamela Shepard and her husband James J. Jr., of CT. Grandfather of James, Michael, Hailey, Rachel, Austin, Robert, Caroline, Evan, and Emma. John was the brother of Nick Parente, and his wife Jo-Ann, of West Greenwich, and was the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (RTE 117), Coventry, RI. Due to current restrictions, John's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine's Church, Warwick, and interment with Military Honors at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's memory can be made to the "Kids Wish Network" (kidswishnetwork.org), would be appreciated. IANNOTTIFH.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved