The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pellegrino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Pellegrino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. Pellegrino Obituary
PELLEGRINO, JOHN A.
88, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Giovanni A. and Nancy (Gallo) Pellegrino.
John was the owner of the Sun Valley Country Club in Rehoboth, MA for many years.
He was the loving father of Katherine Sousa of South Kingstown, Diane Morrocco of Cranston, Joan Salem of Venice, FL, Nancy Pellegrino of East Greenwich, John A. Pellegrino IV of East Providence, Gerri Calci of Seekonk, MA, Margaret Lessa of East Greenwich, and the late Jeanette Fontes; cherished grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 4; dear brother of Dolores Mosher, Thomas Pellegrino, Barbara Elgar, Florence Puopolo, and the late Clementina Baccarie, Diana Verdi, and Jeanette Giramma.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday morning from 9 - 10 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now