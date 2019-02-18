PELLEGRINO, JOHN A.

88, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Giovanni A. and Nancy (Gallo) Pellegrino.

John was the owner of the Sun Valley Country Club in Rehoboth, MA for many years.

He was the loving father of Katherine Sousa of South Kingstown, Diane Morrocco of Cranston, Joan Salem of Venice, FL, Nancy Pellegrino of East Greenwich, John A. Pellegrino IV of East Providence, Gerri Calci of Seekonk, MA, Margaret Lessa of East Greenwich, and the late Jeanette Fontes; cherished grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 4; dear brother of Dolores Mosher, Thomas Pellegrino, Barbara Elgar, Florence Puopolo, and the late Clementina Baccarie, Diana Verdi, and Jeanette Giramma.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday morning from 9 - 10 a.m.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary