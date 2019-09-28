|
PETRARCA, JOHN "GIOVANNI" A., JR.
64, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Providence on March 5, 1955, he is the cherished son of Barbara (Barnes) Petrarca and the late Giovanni A. Petrarca.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Christine (Porcaro) Petrarca, and devoted children, his daughter, Marissa A. Petrarca and her wife Jana Petrarca, his son, Michael C. Petrarca and his fiancé, Samantha Raut, and his grandchildren Ethan and Caroline. He is the cherished brother of Michael S. Petrarca and his wife Gina (Caparco) Petrarca, David C. Petrarca and Michelle S. Petrarca. Johnny was also a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Johnny worked at Rhode Island Mall for over 40 years, first as a Stationary Engineer, eventually becoming the Chief Engineer. The past 6 years John worked at Brown University as a Water Treatment Technician.
Johnny loved his family above anything else. He was extremely proud of both of his children. He had an intense passion for classic cars, restoring one corvette which was a ten-year labor of love. Johnny was loved by everyone who knew him. His wife and children depended on him for so much, and he was always there to offer his children "life lessons." Johnny went out of his way to help others, expecting nothing in return. He also loved music – it was rare to be around him and not have music in the background, especially The Beach Boys and the many "garage songs" he and his wife enjoyed together.
John's wake will be held on Monday, September 30th from 4 PM -7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 854 Providence Street, West Warwick, RI.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to The or The would be greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019