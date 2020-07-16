RAMBONE, SR., JOHN A.
77, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Cheryl (LaForge) Rambone, whom he was married to for 53 years and adored.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rose (Martinelli) Rambone.
Mr. Rambone was a highly respected third-generation farmer. He and his brother Anthony were co-owners of Rambone Brothers Farm & Excavation and Rambone Disposal Services.
He enjoyed farming, collecting tractors, antique cars, hunting, and was the happiest when his grandchildren accompanied him. He was a humble man who will be remembered as a patriarch by his family and by those who admired him for his wisdom, knowledge, strength, and integrity. His hard work ethic and determination led him to be a self-made successful business man. He made an everlasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.
He leaves his two sons, John A. Rambone, Jr. and his wife Mary Jane of North Scituate and Timothy Rambone and his wife Susan of Foster; a brother, Anthony Rambone of Johnston; a sister Carolyn DiFazio of Scituate; and six cherished grandchildren, Jenna Rose, John III, Antonio, Timothy, Isabella, and Jack. He was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10am in St. Rocco Church 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. VISITING HOURS will be held Friday from 3-8pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.