Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Elmhurst Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ridgewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Jack" Ridgewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. "Jack" Ridgewell Obituary
RIDGEWELL, JOHN "JACK" A.
89, a longtime resident of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020. He was the beloved Husband of Lillian G. (Mercier) Ridgewell.
Born in Providence, Jack was the son of the late Norman A. and Mary G. (Harrington) Ridgewell.
Jack was employed by the Providence School Department for many years before his retirement.
Jack was the brother of the late Norman, Robert, Cornelius, and Edna Ridgewell.
Funeral Tuesday at 9 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Pius V Church, Elmhurst Ave., Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston Visitation Monday from 2–4 pm.
Friends and family may send flowers or make a donation in Jack's memory to; St. Pius V. Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
Jack's family would like to thank the Providence Fire Department and the staff at Amedisys Home Health for the wonderful care they extended to Jack, during his illness.
For directions, and condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -