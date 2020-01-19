|
|
RIDGEWELL, JOHN "JACK" A.
89, a longtime resident of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020. He was the beloved Husband of Lillian G. (Mercier) Ridgewell.
Born in Providence, Jack was the son of the late Norman A. and Mary G. (Harrington) Ridgewell.
Jack was employed by the Providence School Department for many years before his retirement.
Jack was the brother of the late Norman, Robert, Cornelius, and Edna Ridgewell.
Funeral Tuesday at 9 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Pius V Church, Elmhurst Ave., Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston Visitation Monday from 2–4 pm.
Friends and family may send flowers or make a donation in Jack's memory to; St. Pius V. Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
Jack's family would like to thank the Providence Fire Department and the staff at Amedisys Home Health for the wonderful care they extended to Jack, during his illness.
For directions, and condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020