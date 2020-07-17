ROCCHIO, SR., JOHN A.
83, of Johnston passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by family. Born in Capriati, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Antonetta (Ferri) Rocchio and is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (DeFusco) Rocchio of 61 years.
He also leaves behind four children, John A. Rocchio, Jr. and his wife Diane, David M. Rocchio and his wife Laurie, Anthony M. Rocchio and Joseph J. Rocchio; three brothers, Santino, Frank and Cosmo Rocchio; a sister Anna Cenami; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He arrived from his native Italy in 1956 and in 1960 he founded what is now the John Rocchio Corporation. He served as President of the company until his retirement in 1994 but remained active and engaged until his passing. He took great pride in his Italian heritage but considered himself first and foremost, a loyal American citizen. He was a member of the Santa Maria Club, the St. Mary's Feast Society and the Order Sons of Italy; East Greenwich Chapter.
He lived a full Christian life placing God and family above all else. He enjoyed many things including gardening, golf, travel and cooking but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He greeted everyone with a warm and sincere smile which instantly put you at ease and made him comfortable and pleasant to be around.
He will be sadly missed by those who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. During Mass, social distancing, occupancy restrictions and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate
. For online condolences, please visit, www.romanofuneralhome.com
.