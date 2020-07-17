1/2
John A. Rocchio Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCCHIO, SR., JOHN A.
83, of Johnston passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by family. Born in Capriati, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Antonetta (Ferri) Rocchio and is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (DeFusco) Rocchio of 61 years.
He also leaves behind four children, John A. Rocchio, Jr. and his wife Diane, David M. Rocchio and his wife Laurie, Anthony M. Rocchio and Joseph J. Rocchio; three brothers, Santino, Frank and Cosmo Rocchio; a sister Anna Cenami; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He arrived from his native Italy in 1956 and in 1960 he founded what is now the John Rocchio Corporation. He served as President of the company until his retirement in 1994 but remained active and engaged until his passing. He took great pride in his Italian heritage but considered himself first and foremost, a loyal American citizen. He was a member of the Santa Maria Club, the St. Mary's Feast Society and the Order Sons of Italy; East Greenwich Chapter.
He lived a full Christian life placing God and family above all else. He enjoyed many things including gardening, golf, travel and cooking but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He greeted everyone with a warm and sincere smile which instantly put you at ease and made him comfortable and pleasant to be around.
He will be sadly missed by those who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. During Mass, social distancing, occupancy restrictions and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Rocco Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 16, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to Johns family.
Fran and Jim Kilduff
Fran and Jim Kilduff
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dave, Laurie and the entire Rocchio family...I am so sorry to hear about your father, the beloved patriarch of the whole family. My heart goes out to all of you. Prayers and deepest sympathy to all of you. Susan Young
Susan Young
Friend
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved