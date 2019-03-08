SCARALIA, JOHN A.

64, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in West Rutland, Vermont on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Providence, RI to the late Benjamin J. Scaralia and Hilda (Fascione) Scaralia of Cranston. He was the second of five siblings; his sisters, Linda, Judy, Karen and Gianna, were all present at the time of his death, as were John's four children.

John attended grade school at St. Mary's School, and attended high school at Cranston West. He went on to graduate from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Psychology. He received a Master's Degree in Economic Development from the University of Oklahoma in 1996 and was designated as a Certified Director of Economic Development by the University of Indianapolis in 1998.

A salesman from the start, he worked with his uncle, Albert Scaralia, and his father, Benjamin Scaralia, at Albert Realtors for many years. Whilst working in Florida, he met Kathryn Fichera. They were married in 1987 and had four children: Benjamin, Joshua, Mara and Leah. Over the course of his life, he served as the economic developer for city and county planning in Pennsylvania, Nebraska and North Carolina.

He ultimately settled in Vermont. It was there that he found success as a professional bodybuilder, winning and placing in multiple competitions. He eventually decided to help others in this field and worked as a personal trainer and nutritionist.

Family and togetherness were most important to him; he enjoyed taking vacations with his children and helping them put together unnecessarily elaborate school projects. He enjoyed gardening and taking hikes in nature.

He is survived by his uncle Albert (Margaret) Scaralia; sisters Linda Scaralia, Judith (Bill) DiBello, Karen (Ernie) Delmonico, Gianna (Kipp) Savoie; children Benjamin, Joshua, Mara, Leah; cousins, nieces and a great nephew.

Memorial contributions may be made to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Rd., Lebanon, NH 03766. David's House provides support and lodging for families with children receiving treatment at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 a.m. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary