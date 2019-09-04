The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church
864 Point Judith Rd.
Narragansett, RI
1935 - 2019
John A. Schalhoub Obituary
SCHALHOUB, JOHN A.
84, of Brandywine Lane, Narragansett, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, CT. He was the beloved husband for 64 years of Shirley A. (McDonagh) Schalhoub. Born in Brooklynn, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Sylvia (Atya) Schalhoub.
John was a freight forwarder in the international shipping industry before retiring.
Besides his wife Shirley, he was the devoted father of Laura M. Rush and her husband James of Narragansett, John A. Schalhoub, Jr. and his wife Julia of Waterford, CT and the late Bernadette A. Brannick and her husband James of Elmira, NY; loving grandfather of seven; and dear brother of Rosemary Ramos of Orlando, FL and the late Georgette Ramos.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt.1A) Narraganset on Friday, September 6th at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd., Narragansett at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
