SPREMULLI, JOHN A.
92, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Prata) Spremulli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria (Morena) Spremulli. Mr. Spremulli worked at Quonset Point Naval Air Station for 25 years and then for the City of Cranston until his retirement. John was a WW II Army veteran. He was a member of the St. Mary's Holy Name Society, member and Past President of the Young Pannese Social Club, member of the Pannese Society and a faithful usher at St. Mary's Church.
Besides his wife Pauline, he is survived by his loving children; John L. Spremulli and his wife Rosella of Cranston Paul L. Spremulli and wife Kerstin of Coventry, his brother Joseph Spremulli of Johnston and was also the loving grandfather of Robert , Michael, Kathryn and Andrew. John was the brother of the late Anthony Spremulli, Mary Palana and Louise Chiaromonte.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church , Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston . VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020