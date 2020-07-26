1/1
John A. Stabile
STABILE, JOHN A.
92, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Alpine Retirement Home, Coventry. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine and Angelina (Rossi) Stabile. He was the husband of the late Theresa M. (Spagnolo) Stabile and the late Gloria (Interlandi) Stabile.
John was a WWII Navy Veteran receiving the Victory Medal. He was a polisher at Gorham Manufacturing for over 48 years.
He is survived by his children Deborah A. Peters and Nancy Stabile, also survived by step-children Josephine Rossi, Edward Leseur and Linda Valenta and their children. John was the brother of Candida Riley, Leonard Stabile, Valerie Thomas and the late Joseph Stabile and David Stabile. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
His funeral and visitation will be held Monday from 9-10 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Saints John and Paul Church, Coventry. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice 1087 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saints John and Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
