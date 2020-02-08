|
Greene, John A.A. Jr.
75, of Yucca Arizona, died Thursday Jan.30,2020 in Yucca Arizona, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
He was the beloved husband of Constance( Beckett) Greene, they were married for over 57 years. He was born in Providence, a son of the late John A.A. and Margaret (Dobson) Greene Sr. He retired as a Superintendent for the H. Carr and Sons.
John has lived in Arizona for over 20 years, coming from Pawtucket and Bristol.
He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Arizona, and was an avid gun collector.
Besides his wife he is survived by his 3 loving sons John A.A. Greene, III, Daniel J. Greene and Eric D. Greene. His sister Janet Greene of Bristol.
He was the grandfather of 5 and the great grandfather of 2.
He was the brother of the late Karen Greene.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Monday, February 10,2020, at 11:00am in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.
Burial will folllow in North Burial Ground, Hope St.Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are omitted.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2020