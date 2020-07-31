POMPEII SR. , JOHN ANTHONY,
85, passed away July 29, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of late Antonio and Fiorenda (Conti) Pompeii; beloved husband of 59 years to Caroline E. (Coletta) Pompeii; father of John A. Pompeii Jr. and his husband Justin D. Burley and Patricia A. Balestra and her husband Stephen Balestra; cherished grandfather of Stefan and Michael; brother of the late Mary Lamoia, Eleanor Dolce, Evelyn Corvese, Anna LaNinfa, and Christina Phanuef.
John honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a self-employed jewelry designer and manufacturer for his company DuBro Manufacturing in Providence. After his retirement he spent many years volunteering at the Hasbro Children's Hospital reading to children.
His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his wife and children. His grandchildren Stefan and Michael were his greatest pride. He was present at every school and sporting event. Special times involved visiting Provincetown and taking them fishing.
He took pride and enjoyment in his home and vegetable garden which he loved working in. John took care of everyone and was always there when you needed him, never refusing to help. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, 9-10:15 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Military Honors will follow at church. Entombment in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital at https://giving.lifespan.org/Hasbro/Donate
