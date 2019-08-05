|
Arruda, John
John Arruda, 85, of Seekonk, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Diana (Souza) Arruda to whom he was married 65 years.
Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late John V. and Anna (Ruggiero) Arruda. Mr. Arruda was the owner and operator of Popular Pizza in Seekonk for 39 years. He also was a member of the Teamsters, Local 251, working as a truck driver for Almacs for 30 years. He was a member of the Seekonk Lyons Club for 40 years and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Besides his wife he leaves four sons, John J. Arruda and his wife Joan of East Providence, Michael A. Arruda of Seekonk, Steven A. Arruda and his wife Dorathea of Seekonk and Kevin P. Arruda and his wife Jenifer of Seekonk, two grandchildren, Kimberly Arruda and Briana Arruda and two great grandchildren, Lily Freeman and Griffin Freeman. He was the father of the late David E. Arruda.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Waterman Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2019