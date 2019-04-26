Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
John B. Ferrucci Jr. Obituary
FERRUCCI, JR., John B.,
90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Filomena (Rosati) Ferrucci. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John B. and Maria (Milano) Ferrucci. Mr. Ferrucci was a longtime resident of Providence before moving to Glocester, RI. Mr. Ferrucci served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a heating and air conditioning technician for Acme Heating and Air Company for many years and was widely respected in his industry. John loved listening to classical music, playing his piano and sharing his wisdom with his children and grandchildren. He was the loving father of Lisa F. Popper and her husband Jeffrey, John M. Ferrucci and his wife Tonya and the late Joseph P. Ferrucci, ESQ. and his wife Leslie; brother of Elena Geremia; grandfather of Jennifer, Daniel, Gabriella, Samantha, Michael, Jake, Nicholas and Hunter. He was the brother of the late Faye Pelinga. A visitation will be held Monday April 29, 2019 from 8-10 am at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue, (Rt 44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Gregory the Great Church. Burial with military honors will be at the Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit TuckerQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
