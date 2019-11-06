The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
John B. Marchetti Jr. Obituary
MARCHETTI, JOHN B., JR.
74, of Cranston passed away on November 3, 2019.His funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
