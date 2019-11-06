|
|
MARCHETTI, JOHN B., JR.
74, of Cranston passed away on November 3, 2019.His funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019